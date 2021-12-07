Sunderland could recall Josh Hawkes and Jack Diamond in January, as per a report by the Northern Echo.

The duo are currently on loan at Tranmere Rovers and Harrogate Town respectively.

Lee Johnson is considering bringing the pair back to the Stadium of Light this winter to add more competition and depth to his squad.

The Black Cats have a decision to make ahead of next month’s transfer window.

‘A lot of options’…

Johnson has said: “We’re in a good position to go and strengthen again in January, and that doesn’t necessarily mean throwing fortunes at it.

“It can mean manipulating your current squad or bringing back players who are out on loan like Jack Diamond or Josh Hawkes, who have been doing extremely well. We’ve got a lot of options.”

Hawkes

Hawkes, 22, has been a hit on loan at Tranmere since joining the League Two side over the summer.

He is enjoying getting regular game time under his belt with the Merseyside outfit and has played 13 times so far this term under Micky Mellon, chipping in with a single goal and two assists.

Diamond

The pacey winger has already made 41 appearances for Sunderland’s first-team so far in his career.

He is currently a key man for Harrogate and they will be desperate not to lose him in January.

Diamond scored a dramatic winner for Simon Weaver’s side over the weekend away at Portsmouth in the FA Cup.

He has chipped in with four goals in 14 league games so far this season.