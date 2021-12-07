Huddersfield Town are unlikely to loan Josh Ruffels to Sheffield Wednesday.

Huddersfield Town have received no contact from their fellow Yorkshire side about his availability, as per a report by Yorkshire Live.

Ruffels, 28, has been linked with a loan move to the Owls in the January transfer market.

However, the Terriers see him as useful competition and back-up to their left-back position.

Not worked out

Carlos Corberan’s side swooped to sign him on a free transfer over the summer after his contract at Oxford United expired.

He has since struggled for game time in the Championship though and has made just two league appearances.

Career to date

Ruffels started his career at Coventry City and rose up through the academy of the Sky Blues.

He went on to play twice for their first-team before moving to Oxford as a youngster in 2013.

The Oxford-born defender became a key player for his local side and went on to make 312 appearances in all competitions over his eight years at the Kassam Stadium, chipping in with 21 goals.

He was a real hit with the U’s and won their Player of the Year award a couple of times.

What now?

Ruffels will be eager to get some more game time under his belt and a loan move to Sheffield Wednesday would provide that.

It appears Huddersfield have reservations over letting him leave this winter though in case injuries strike in his position.