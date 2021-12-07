Preston North End have identified the managerial candidate they want.

Preston North End are eyeing a swift appointment after they decided to sack Frankie McAvoy yesterday.

The Lilywhites want an unnamed manager who is currently working at another club as their number one target, as reported by Lancashire Live.

They will make a formal approach for that person in question today.

The Lancashire side are said to have three options on their radar but are ‘confident’ of landing their first choice.

Slow start

It has been a slow start to the season for Preston and they currently sit 18th in the league table.

They have won six games so far this term and are nine points above the relegation zone at this moment in time.

Goodbye McAvoy

McAvoy took over from Alex Neil in March having previously worked as the Scotsman’s number two at Deepdale.

He won 42.4% of games at the helm but has been under pressure over recent weeks.

Prior to his move to Preston, the 54-year-old had coaching spells at Dunfermline Athletic, Hamilton Academical and Norwich City.

What now?

The Lilywhites appear keen to get someone in quickly and it will be interesting to see who they make a move for.

They are in action this weekend at home to Barnsley, who have a new manager themselves in Poya Asbaghi.

Preston then travel down south next weekend to take on Millwall away.