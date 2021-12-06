Middlesbrough were labelled as ‘classless’ by former boss Neil Warnock in an interview with talkSPORT, over their handling of his sacking.

Middlesbrough parted company with Warnock at the start of November after three without a win and 15th in the Championship table.

They replaced him with Chris Wilder, who has won two, drawn one and lost one in his first four games in charge.

Warnock is now without a job and is looking to retire after a record breaking eight English league promotions and 1,603 English league games as a manager.

The 1-1 result against West Brom away from home proved to be his last. But he was told it would be his final game in charge prior to the game going ahead, something which the 72-year-old had an issue with and vented his frustrations on national radio on Jim White’s show on talkSPORT last week.

“It was a total lack of class,” said Warnock.

“That’s what I was really disappointed in. I thought I did a good job, cleared all the heavy wages out.

“I understand they’ve got to look to the future, but why didn’t they do it in the summer? This manager that’s currently there was available in the summer.”

Wilder was available after leaving his post as manager of then-Premier League side Sheffield United. The Blades were ultimately relegated with Paul Heckingbottom in interim charge from March until the end of the campaign.

The new boss at the Riverside has guided Boro to four points outside of the play-offs and they will ultimately be looking to finish within the top six come the end of the season, something which Warnock has helped to do, but ultimately couldn’t achieve during his tenure in charge.