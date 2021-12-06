Fleetwood Town remain in the hunt for a new permanent manager to replace Simon Grayson.

Here is an updated five candidates for their vacant position-

Chris Beech

He was sacked by Carlisle United earlier this season after just under two years in charge of the League Two side.

Beech won 31.8% of games with the Cumbrian outfit having previously worked at Rochdale before his move up there.

Stephen Crainey

The former Blackpool and Bolton Wanderers left-back has been placed in caretaker charge whilst a permanent successor for Grayson is found. He oversaw Fleetwood’s 5-1 loss to Accrington Stanley over the weekend.

Read: Fleetwood Town defender eyed by Lancashire side

Jamie Milligan

He is currently manager of non-league side Bamber Bridge and has also coached in the Blackpool academy in the past.

Milligan spent four years as a player at Fleetwood and also had spells at Stockport County, Hyde and Southport.

John O’Shea

The former Manchester United and Sunderland defender is currently first-team coach at Championship side Reading.

He retired from playing in 2019 and has since delved into the coaching world. Could the Cod Army hand him his first managerial role in the game?

Read: Fleetwood Town loanee from last season handed new contract by parent club

Pete Wild

He is currently in charge of National League side FC Halifax Town and has done an impressive job since taking over the Yorkshire club.

They are currently 5th and are only three points off top of the table Chesterfield.