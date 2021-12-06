Oldham Athletic remain without a permanent manager.

Oldham Athletic parted company with Keith Curle last month.

Here is an updated five candidates for the role-

Selim Benachour

He has been in caretaker charge for the past couple of games and won in his last match away at Sunderland in the Papa John’s Trophy.

The Latics have back-to-back home games this week against Tranmere Rovers and Forest Green Rovers.

Marc Bircham

The 43-year-old has worked as a coach at QPR, Millwall, Chicago Fire and Arizona United and managed Irish side Waterford last year.

He has also had a stint as technical director of the Bahamas national team.

Richie Wellens

He started his managerial career at Oldham and has since gone on to manage Swindon Town, Salford City and Doncaster.

The ex-midfielder was sacked by the latter last week and will now be weighing up his next move in the game.

Michael Jolley

The former Grimsby Town and Barrow boss has been out of the dugout since February.

He may feel he has a point to prove in the Football League and is an option for the Latics.

Chris Beech

He was dismissed by fellow League Two side Carlisle United earlier in this campaign after their slow start to the season. Could Oldham hand him a swift return to the game?

Prior to his move to Brunton Park, he had worked at Rochdale for eight years in various roles.