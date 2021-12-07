Bournemouth were among the sides linked with a move for Derby County goalkeeper Kelle Roos ahead of the January transfer window.

The report emerged from Football Insider earlier this month, claiming Bournemouth, Norwich City and Fulham are keeping close tabs on the Derby County shot-stopper.

Roos is out of contract at the end of the season and Derby’s financial woes could open the door for a January exit.

Here, we take a look at three options Bournemouth should consider instead of Roos…

Freddie Woodman – Newcastle United

Woodman was heavily linked with a loan move to Bournemouth during the summer. However, a move failed to materialise as Newcastle United dealt with injuries to Martin Dubravka and Karl Darlow.

Both have since recovered though, and Eddie Howe has conceded that the Magpies could loan out one of their other ‘keepers. Howe’s recent appointment makes for an obvious and potentially helpful link between the two clubs as well.

Fraser Forster – Southampton

A former England international, Forster sees his contract at Southampton expire at the end of this season.

At 33, Forster would bring a wealth of experience to Parker’s goalkeeping ranks and could really help the development of youngsters Mark Travers and Will Dennis. He also currently plays only 30 miles further along the south coast too, potentially making for a shrewd and convenient signing.

Yahia Fofana – Le Havre

Yahia Fofana is the last and most left-field name on the list, but his clean sheet record in Ligue 2 could make him an interesting option for Bournemouth.

The French ‘keeper is only 21 years old but has emerged as Paul Le Guen’s number one in between the sticks after making his way through Le Havre’s esteemed academy. Fofana has kept an impressive nine clean sheets in 17 games this season and sees his contract expire in 2022.