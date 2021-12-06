Portsmouth dealt fresh injury blow as Louis Thompson suffers training injury
Portsmouth have been left to rue bad luck with injuries for much of the season so far.
Injuries have forced Danny Cowley into shuffling the pack and playing players out of position, especially in defence.
However, the injury woes are showing no signs of letting up, with the Portsmouth boss now revealing midfielder Louis Thompson is facing a spell on the sidelines.
As quoted by The News, Cowley revealed that the former Norwich City and Swindon Town man has picked up a hip injury during training.
Thompson was absent from Pompey’s FA Cup defeat to Harrogate Town at the weekend, a game it was planned that he would start in. But, after picking up a hip problem, he looks set for a stint out.
Here’s what Cowley had to say on the matter:
“Louis has a hip injury.
“I don’t know how long he’ll be out for, you’ll have to ask the medical team.
“It happened in training, otherwise he would have started the game, 100%. We picked the team that we thought was the most ready to play. It hasn’t been easy preparation, I just feel so much is going against us at the minute.”
Cowley went on to heap praise on Shaun Williams, who has been a mainstay in the side amid ongoing injury struggles. The former Millwall man has filled in at centre-back as well as playing in his favoured role in midfield, appearing 22 times across all competitions.
What now for Portsmouth?
Joe Morrell was recently sidelined through sickness and with Ryan Tunnicliffe also out of action for the meantime, Pompey’s midfield options are looking light.
It could open the door for Miguel Azeez to get a sustained run in the starting XI, while the earlier mentioned Williams’ continued role in the starting XI looks set to continue.
Young central midfielder Harry Jewitt-White was on the bench against Harrogate, so Thompson’s blow could see him remain in and around Cowley’s first-team plans as well.