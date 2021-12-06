Portsmouth have been left to rue bad luck with injuries for much of the season so far.

Injuries have forced Danny Cowley into shuffling the pack and playing players out of position, especially in defence.

However, the injury woes are showing no signs of letting up, with the Portsmouth boss now revealing midfielder Louis Thompson is facing a spell on the sidelines.

As quoted by The News, Cowley revealed that the former Norwich City and Swindon Town man has picked up a hip injury during training.

Thompson was absent from Pompey’s FA Cup defeat to Harrogate Town at the weekend, a game it was planned that he would start in. But, after picking up a hip problem, he looks set for a stint out.

Here’s what Cowley had to say on the matter:

“Louis has a hip injury.

“I don’t know how long he’ll be out for, you’ll have to ask the medical team.