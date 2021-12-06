Ipswich Town named John McGreal as their interim boss on Tuesday, just a matter of days after bringing him in as a coach for the U23s side.

McGreal’s temporary appointment as first-team boss comes after Ipswich Town decided to part ways with Paul Cook.

The former Colchester United manager will be taking charge of the Tractor Boys’ midweek clash with Charlton Athletic, though club CEO Mark Ashton has already said he is set to be in charge beyond that game.

Not only that, but Ashton also revealed the club’s stance on the possibility of handing McGreal the job on a full-time basis.

As quoted by TWTD, Ashton didn’t shut the door on the chances of it completely but stated that the League One side are looking for an external appointment as Cook’s replacement.

Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“The honest answer is that we’re looking external. I’ve been really honest with John. I’ve said to him, ‘Your hands are on the wheel, it’s your team, you run it, you do it, you play how you want to play, get on with it and get as many points on the board as you can’.

“We’ll take it as it comes.

“The honest answer to that is that as we talk now, I expect it to be an external appointment but let John McGreal go and win some games and give us a problem.”

Moving forward after Cook

With the decision made to part ways with Cook, Ipswich Town will be hoping they can prove it was the right decision as they look to get their campaign back on track.

Ipswich’s ultimate ambition for this season is to make a return to the Championship. Their season so far has dented their hopes of that happening, but it’s still well within the realms of possibility.

The club must ensure the next appointment is the right one, as they look to avoid letting another campaign fade into obscurity.