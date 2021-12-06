Middlesbrough defender Sol Bamba has spoken out on achieving a ‘special milestone’ in the second tier on his official Twitter page.

Middlesbrough got their first home win under new boss Chris Wilder when they faced off against Swansea City on Saturday. A solitary goal from winger Isaiah Jones was enough to separate the two sides, with Boro jumping up to ninth in the Championship table.

The result was also the club’s first clean sheet under the new manager, and a key component in winning the game was defender Sol Bamba.

Not only was he integral at the back and helped keep Boro’s first clean sheet under Wilder, but he provided the assist for Jones’ goal midway through the first-half.

But it wasn’t just his performance on the pitch that generated plaudits, as the Ivory Coast international achieved a special milestone on the day.

His appearance against Swansea was his 200th in the Championship, and he took to Twitter to give his reaction to the achievement.

“Proud to reach this special milestone in the Championship, especially with the win today.

“I’m very grateful to all the clubs, managers, staff and players that helped me all through the road. Thank you to all of you for the messages and the love.”

Bamba joined Middlesbrough in the summer, initially on a coaching role. Having worked under Neil Warnock at Cardiff, both the player and the veteran manager had kept in touch.

The defender signed up as a coach, but having proved his fitness he was offered a one-year deal at the Riverside.

Since the start of the season he has started 13 of the club’s 21 games, and has started the last 12 in a row.

His experience has shone through in Boro’s back line, both under Warnock and new boss Chris Wilder.

The injuries to Dael Fry, Grant Hall, Lee Peltier, Darnell Fisher, Anfernee Dijksteel, and Marc Bola throughout the current campaign has meant some of his appearances may have been forced upon the respective manager, but he has done nothing to suggest he should be dropped.

He will look to keep his place when Middlesbrough take on Stoke City away from home on Saturday afternoon.