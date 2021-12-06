Blackburn Rovers and Bristol Rovers were both linked with a move for Drogheda United full-back James Brown towards the end of November.

A report from the Irish Independent claimed the Championship side and the League Two outfit were among the sides showing an interest in Brown.

Both Blackburn Rovers and Bristol Rovers are said to be interested in offering the 23-year-old a trial ahead of potential moves ahead of the January transfer window.

What’s the latest regarding Brown?

Following Drogheda United boss Tim Clancy’s switch to St. Patrick’s Athletic, the Irish Independent has said St. Pats will be in pole position in the race for Brown’s signature if trials in England fail to pan out.

It is added that Brown is currently in England, though it isn’t said if he’s currently with a club and, if he is, who. However, it seems almost certain that he will be on the move this winter as the end of his contract nears.

Fans of both Blackburn and Bristol Rovers will be awaiting updates on Brown’s rumoured trials with St. Pats seemingly waiting in the wings.

Brown’s contract situation

With the League of Ireland Premier Division campaign done and dusted, plenty of players see their contracts in the latter stages of this year.

As per Transfermarkt, Brown’s contact with Drogheda came to an end on November 30th. If that is the case, then Brown is free to negotiate with other clubs from now onwards.

It awaits to be seen if either Blackburn Rovers or Bristol Rovers look to offer him a deal, with a bargain deal possible.