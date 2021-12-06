Sheffield Wednesday have confirmed the signing of young attacking midfielder Jayden Onen, who was released by Reading earlier this year.

Back in September, it emerged from The Star that Sheffield Wednesday were casting their eye over Jayden Onen after his departure from Reading.

The young attacking midfielder was let go by the Royals at the end of last season, opening the door for him to move elsewhere for nothing.

Now, Sheffield Wednesday have swooped in to complete the signing of Onen after his spell with the club.

The Owls confirmed Onen’s arrival on their official club website on Tuesday, bringing him into Lee Bullen’s squad ahead of their clash with Hill City’s youngsters on Wednesday.

The length of Onen’s contract at Hillsborough isn’t specified, but the midfielder will be aiming to impress with Bullen’s youngsters with a view to making his way into Darren Moore’s first-team squad.

Onen’s career to date

The Ugandan starlet started out in Arsenal’s academy before switching to Brighton and Hove Albion in November 2017.

His time with the Seagulls lasted a little over a year, scoring seven goals in 17 outings for their U18s before linking up with Brentford in December 2018. Onen’s time with the Bees saw spend time on loan with Bromley prior to his release in July 2020.

Onen then joined Reading, where he featured regularly for the U23s and played twice for the first-team.

He was let go in July of this year and now, he will be hoping to make good on his chance with Wednesday.