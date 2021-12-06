Hartlepool United want recent caretaker boss Antony Sweeney to stay at the club, non-executive director Adrian Bevington has revealed.

After a long search for Dave Challinor’s replacement, Hartlepool United confirmed the appointment of Graeme Lee as their new boss last week.

Lee’s arrival brought an end to Antony Sweeney’s time as caretaker boss, returning to his role as assistant manager.

However, there have been some question marks surrounding Sweeney’s fate at the club, with the 38-year-old insisting that talks need to take place with the club as he considers his own aspirations in the game.

Now, Pools non-executive director Adrian Bevington has moved to make the club’s stance clear on Sweeney’s future.

As quoted by the Hartlepool Mail, Bevington insisted that the Monkey Hangers see the coach as an “integral” part of the football club. Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“First and foremost we want Antony Sweeney to stay.

“He is integral, in our mind, to the football club. He’s absolutely right up there and we want him to be part of the first team structure.

“We see him as part of Hartlepool United Football Club, he’s done a brilliant job. Of course, conversations will take place with him to get some further clarity on that. “So far it’s been a bit of a whistle-stop tour for a lot of people over the past month, but as far as we’re concerned we want Antony to be part of the club long term.”

Moving forward

With Challinor’s replacement now in place, Hartlepool United will be looking to get their January transfer window plans in place as they strive to turn around their League Two form.

The Pools are in need of some fresh faces heading into the New Year and Lee will be hoping to make his mark on the squad at Victoria Park.

As it stands, Hartlepool sit in 17th place in the fourth-tier table. They have lost their last five games in the division, though recent cup wins over Sheffield Wednesday and Lincoln City are signs of encouragement for the club.