Sheffield Wednesday are reported to be lining up a January swoop for Huddersfield Town left-back Josh Ruffels.

Heading into the January transfer window, Sheffield Wednesday will be determined to add some new faces to their ranks.

Darren Moore has been forced into playing players out of position at times, with defensive injuries and a lack of reinforcements at the back leaving options limited.

Now, it has been claimed by Yorkshire Live that Wednesday are eyeing up Huddersfield Town left-back Josh Ruffels as a potential January addition.

The report claims that the former Oxford United ace is among the players on Moore’s radar as he looks to bolster his defensive ranks before embarking on the remainder of the campaign.

The 28-year-old has seen a limited amount of action since linking up with the Terriers on a free transfer. Ruffels joined the club following the expiry of his Oxford contract in July but has played only twice for the club, with both outings coming off the bench.

League One pedigree

Ruffels, who can play in central midfield as well as left-back, has bags of League One experience under his belt.

He spent eight years on the books with Oxford from 2013 to 2021 after making his way through Coventry City’s academy. Across his eight seasons with the U’s, Ruffels played a hefty 316 games across all competitions.

In the process, he chipped in with 22 goals and 20 assists, emerging as a key player for the club.