Everton and Newcastle United are ready to go head-to-head to land Nottingham Forest ace Joe Worrall in January, with a £10million price tag being reported by Mirror.

Mirror reported over the weekend that Everton and Newcastle United are locked in a transfer tussle for Worrall, 24, who’s been a standout performer for Nottingham Forest this season.

The Englishman has been linked with a Premier League move for the best part of two seasons now. Having had some injury probems last time round he’s managed to get back to fitness this season, featuring 17 times in the Championship.

And he’s been a key player for Steve Cooper’s side once again – he’s become a really reliable and commanding Championship centre-back and it’s no surprise to see interesting him gaining traction ahead of next month’s transfer window.

Forest exit on the horizon?

Worrall has been with the Nottingham Forest first-team for several seasons now. He’s a graduate of the club’s academy and arguably the best name to come out of said academy in recent seasons.

He’s become an all-round player at the back and his game would no doubt be suited to the Premier League, so Forest could soon resign themselves to the prospect of losing Worrall.

With so many teams having been linked, and now being linked ahead of January, the Reds could be in line for a decent payday.

The reported price tag is £10million but with the likes of Everton and Newcastle linked – one big-spending club and the other being the world’s richest football club – Forest could easily raise the asking price a bit.

Up next for Nottingham Forest is a Championship clash v Swansea City this weekend.