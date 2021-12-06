Ipswich Town’s sacking of manager Paul Cook has left Charlton Athletic caretaker boss Johnnie Jackson “surprised”.

The Tractor Boys’ season so far has been way off what many would have expected.

A difficult start and a recent patch of inconsistency has left them in 11th in League One, but many would have thought Ipswich Town would be giving Paul Cook more time after a big rebuild during the summer transfer window.

One man who believes the former Wigan Athletic and Portsmouth boss should have been given more time is Charlton Athletic caretaker boss Johnnie Jackson.

The Addicks’ caretaker boss spoke to London News Online to deliver his verdict on the sacking. He stated that the decision “surprised” him, adding that he would have liked to see Cook given a chance to turn around Ipswich’s fortunes.

Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“I don’t like to see it. Obviously, as a young manager, you want to see people given time. It can take time to get your ideas across.

“I was surprised. I know they would expect to be higher in the league but they aren’t bottom of the league. Cooky is a good manager and coach.

“I’d have expected him to be given a little more time and he probably would’ve got a tune out of them because they have got good players. I’d have expected him to eventually get the going and start kicking on towards the top end of the league.

“They have got one of the bigger budgets in the league and I guess that is one of the reasons behind his departure.

“But it’s still disappointing to see. You want to see managers given a chance to turn it around.”

Moving forward

Ipswich Town will now be looking to move forward under the management following Cook’s departure, so it will be interesting to see who is brought in as his replacement at Portman Road.

John McGreal, a former Ipswich defender and most recently in charge of Colchester United, has been placed in charge on an interim basis. However, the Tractor Boys’ plans beyond McGreal remain unknown as it stands.

Jackson’s Charlton host Ipswich on Tuesday night and McGreal will be determined to get his time as caretaker boss off to a winning start, while Jackson continues to stake a claim for the full-time job at The Valley.