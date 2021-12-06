Both Nottingham Forest and Swansea City were linked with a move for Brighton & Hove Albion defender Haydon Roberts last month.

Last month, The Athletic’s Andy Naylor revealed that both Nottingham Forest and Swansea City were looking at a potential loan move for Roberts, 19, ahead of the January transfer window:

Swansea and Nottingham Forest are monitoring Brighton defender Haydon Roberts with a view to borrowing the versatile 19-year-old defender in January. Roberts has been a regular in Graham Potter's first team squad this season without getting any Premier League game time. #BHAFC — Andy Naylor (@AndyNaylorBHAFC) November 25, 2021

So what’s the latest regarding Roberts?

Since, nothing has been reported of either Nottingham Forest or Swansea Cit’s interest in the centre-back – but both teams have been linked with other players.

The Swans have been linked with a double deal for MK Dons’ Andrew Fisher and Harry Darling ahead of January, Darling is a centre-back and one who Russell Martin knows from his time at the League One club, whilst Rhys Williams has recently come back into the fold after reports (Sunday Mirror, 07.11) linked him with a premature return to Liverpool.

Forest meanwhile haven’t been linked with another centre-back, but look set to plug the gap at left-back with free agent Loris Benito.

That suggests then that Swansea might well have dropped their interest in Roberts for now, but Forest could certainly still need a centre-back in January, especially with Joe Worrall still attracting Premier League interest.

Swans could of course still be looking at Roberts despite their links to Darling though.

Who would be the better fit?

Both clubs like to play passing football. Swansea perhaps more so than Forest, and Brighton have that same style too with former Swans boss Graham Potter at the helm.

He’ll see either club as a good destination for Roberts to go and better his game, and fine-tune it in the style of the Seagulls.