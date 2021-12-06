QPR have invited young striker Kyle Doherty back for a second trial spell after a successful first stint with the Championship club.

Last month, it emerged that Albion Rovers youngster Kyle Doherty had linked up with QPR for a trial spell with the Championship outfit (Daily Record, live transfer blog, 26.11.21, 12.51).

The striker had caught the R’s eyes with his performances in Scotland’s fourth tier. Across all competitions, Doherty has scored seven goals and laid on one assist in 22 games, cementing a place in Brian Reid’s starting XI.

Now, after returning to Albion Rovers to play against Forfar Athletic and the weekend, Doherty has provided an insight on his time with QPR.

As quoted by the Daily Record, the recent Rangers trialist revealed he heeded advice from the likes of midfielder Dominic Ball during his time with the club, also revealing that QPR are keen for him to return for a second spell.

Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“It was a great learning curve.

“I did very well and QPR want me to go back down.

“I don’t know when exactly. I’ll need to speak to Rovers, QPR and my agent about it all, but my agent will deal with that and I can focus on Albion Rovers right now.”

Bidding to impress

If QPR get their wish and Doherty returns for a second trial stint, it will be interesting to see if he can land a deal with the West London club.

It seems as though the youngster has impressed the R’s given the fact that he’s been handed a second trial, with Doherty himself also confident that he performed well.

A move to the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium would more than likely see him link up with the U23s initially, so it awaits to be seen how his second trial pans out, should it come together.