Blackburn Rovers defender Louie Annesley has extended his loan deal with National League side Woking, it has been confirmed.

Annesley departed Blackburn Rovers in late October in a bid to pick up experience out on loan with Woking.

Clubs outside the National League don’t have to abide by the transfer windows given to EFL sides, giving Football League clubs the chance to send players out on loan to give them first-team game time elsewhere.

That’s exactly what Blackburn have looked to do with Annesley, who has now extended his loan spell with the National League club.

As confirmed on the club’s official website, the 21-year-old defender will be remaining with the Cards until January 3rd.

In his first month with Woking, Annesley made five appearances across all competitions, three of which came off the bench. His versatility has been a valuable trait so far, playing at centre-back, left-back and defensive midfield.

Earning international recognition

Annesley is still waiting on his first-team for Blackburn Rovers, but he has picked up plenty of experience on the international stage already.

The former Chelsea academy player has picked up 25 caps for the Gibraltar national team, remaining a fixture in the squad since making his debut back in March 2018.

Although Gibraltar are minnows on the international football stage, Annesley’s involvement in the squad has seen him play against the likes of `Norwegian superstar Erling Haaland and Dutch hotshot Memphis Depay in recent months.