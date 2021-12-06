Charlton Athletic welcome Ipswich Town to The Valley this Tuesday night in League One.

Charlton currently sit 15th in League One and caretaker manager Johnnie Jackson will be hoping his side can find some much-needed consistency before their hopes of a play-off finish dwindle.

Team news

Jake Forster-Caskey remains out with cruciate ligament injury until January but club captain Jason Pearce is set to be available for selection.

Chris Gunter, Pape Souare and Jayden Stockley are all one caution away from a suspension.

Predicted XI

MacGillivary (GK)

Clare

Pearce

Famewo

Dobson

Lee

Gibley

Purrington

Leko

Stockley

Washington

The opposition

Ipswich Town have today confirmed the appointment of John McGreal as interim boss for this game. The dismissal of Paul Cook came as a shock to most fans and to a selection of Ipswich players who took to social media after the sacking.

Ipswich sit seven points off the play-offs and crucially they could close that gap tomorrow and be within touching distance. These fine margins could be what entices a new manager to come in and take charge.

Ipswich suffered a disappointing stalemate draw to Barrow at the weekend in the FA Cup which ended up being the final nail in the coffin for former Wigan manager Cook. They will need to be a lot better to get anything from Charlton.

Prediction

Both sets of supporters will back themselves going into this one and it really could swing either way.

However, after a poor showing at the weekend and the uncertainty of a new manager coming in, we could potentially see this one going in the host’s favour.

Score prediction: Charlton Athletic 2-1 Ipswich Town