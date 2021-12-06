Stoke City are keen to tie down Emre Tezgel to a new contract.

Stoke City want to secure the long-term future of the highly-rated teenager, as per a report by Stoke on Trent Live.

Tezgel, 16, is being tipped for a bright future in the game and Chelsea are believed to be keen.

Manchester United and Manchester City have also been credited with an interest in him over recent times, as reported by the Daily Mail.

Catching the eye

Tezgel has been a regular for the Potters at various youth levels.

He initially broke into their Under-18s side and made 28 appearances in all competitions at that level, chipping in with 14 goals and six assists.

The attacker has more recently been featuring for the Under-23s despite his young age and has scored once in five matches so far.

His development isn’t going unnoticed and he has also been called up to the England youth set-up.

What next?

Tezgel will be eager to carry on impressing with Stoke’s development squad and will hope his future takes care of itself.

His progress is a credit to the work that the Potters are doing with their academy and they will be praying that they can keep hold of him for a few more years.

Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City have been linked and it will be interesting to see what happens next.