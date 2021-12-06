Ipswich Town have announced that John McGreal will be the clubs interim manager until a permanent choice is found.

McGreal used to play for the Tractor Boys between 1999-2004. He featured over 100 times for the Blues and will now be fighting to earn himself the job on a permanent basis.

His coaching past

McGreal has a good level of managerial experience. He managed Colchester United over a period of four years, spanning over 200 games holding a win percentage of 37.6%.

He then went onto the Swindon Town job, however this was short lived as after less than a month he left by mutual consent as he held concerns over the ownership.

Most recently just four days ago he was appointed as a coach for Ipswich’s U23s and development squads before now being given the interim position in the first team.

His first test

He hasn’t got long to prepare before his first game at the helm. Tomorrow night sees travel to take on Johnnie Jackson’s Charlton Athletic, another manager who is also Charlton’s caretaker manager and is fighting for the position still himself.

Charlton won’t be an easy game and the question begs if McGreal can implement his ideas in time or will they stick with recently dismissed manager Cook’s system.

Coaches departing

Ipswich also announced that Gary Roberts, Francis Jeffers, Ian Craney and John Keeley have all departed Portman Road, which now means all of Cook’s staff have left Ipswich Town.

With a number of interesting names in the run-in for this job including Chris Hughton, Ryan Lowe and Alex Neil, McGreal will have to work hard and prove his worth to make the role his.