Birmingham City and Bristol City are interested in Swansea City defender Jake Bidwell, according to a report by Swansea Independent.

The Swans’ left-back is a wanted man ahead of the January transfer window.

Bidwell, 28, was wanted by Middlesbrough over the summer but stayed with Russell Martin’s side.

However, he is now being linked with a move away again.

Swansea situation

Bidwell has made 19 appearances in all competitions so far this season.

He has been with Swansea since signing for them in 2019 and has been a regular over the past two-and-a-half years.

The full-back is out of contract at the end of this campaign and is due to become a free agent next summer (June 2022) as things currently stand.

Swansea Independent are suggesting Birmingham City and Bristol City could try and tempt the Swans into cashing in on him this winter so they can avoid potentially losing him for nothing next year.

Career to date

Bidwell started his career at Everton and rose up through the youth ranks at Goodison Park.

He only played once for the Toffees’ first-team and left on a permanent basis for Brentford in 2013 after having a couple of loan spells with the London club.

The former England youth international spent five years in total with the Bees before leaving for QPR.

Bidwell then had three seasons with the R’s in the Championship prior to his switch to Swansea.