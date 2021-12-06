Sunderland take on Morecambe in League One in their midweek fixture tomorrow night.

Following on from their 1-1 draw against Karl Robinson’s Oxford United over the weekend, Sunderland need to find three points and some much-needed momentum to take into a busy and vital December.

Predicted XI

Hoffmann (GK)

Wright (C)

Doyle

Flanagan

Winchester

Neil

Embleton

Dajaku

Pritchard

Broadhead

Stewart



The opposition

Morecambe are experiencing a new league of football following their promotion from League Two last season. They began life in the third tier quite impressively, however they’ve slowly fell off and are now sitting in 20th with just one win in nine League One outings.

Manager Stephen Robinson will be relishing the trip up to the Stadium of Light and will be hoping his side can upset the odds and take away an unlikely three points.

Prediction

Whilst the odds may fall in the favour of Sunderland, Morecambe are more than capable of taking something away from this game.

Sunderland currently sit 5th in the table and if results go their way they could find themselves inside the top two for the first time since September ahead of their big clash against fourth place Plymouth Argyle on Saturday.

Sunderland were backed by just over 26,000 supporters on Saturday, a new low for League One this season and with this affair being a Tuesday night game and so the fan count may fall even further.

Despite this, expect the Black Cats will have too much quality for the Shrimps and to come out worthy winners.

Score prediction: Sunderland 3-0 Morecambe.