Charlton Athletic winger Corey Blackett-Taylor has a hamstring injury.

Charlton Athletic left him out of their FA Cup win over Gateshead on Friday night.

Blackett-Taylor, 24, is ruled out of tomorrow night’s clash against Ipswich Town at home.

The summer recruit picked up the injury setback against Aston Villa Under-21s in the Papa John’s Trophy last week.

‘Disappointing’….

Charlton caretaker boss, Johnnie Jackson, has said, as per a report by London News Online: “He picked it up in the Villa match. He felt his hammy towards the end of the game, which is disappointing.”

Other news

The Addicks are hoping that Jason Pearce is fit to play the Tractor Boys.

Adam Matthews remains unavailable having missed the last six games, whilst Sam Lavelle, Jake Forster-Casey and Ryan Inniss remain sidelined.

Story so far

Charlton swooped to sign Blackett-Taylor on a free transfer over the summer and he has since proven to be a useful addition for the League One side.

He initially penned a short-term deal at the Valley but has since had his contract extended.

The former Tranmere Rovers man gives them strong competition and depth in attacking areas and they will be hoping he is back as soon as possible.

Ipswich clash

Ipswich make the journey to South London without a manager having sacked Paul Cook over the weekend after they drew 0-0 with League Two side Barrow.

They are currently 11th in the league and have made a slow start to the season after spending big over the summer.