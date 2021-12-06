Ipswich Town striker Conor Chaplin has revealed his thoughts on the recent dismissal of manager Paul Cook.

Former Wigan Athletic boss Cook was appointed manager of the Tractor Boys back in March this year and has only lasted nine months in charge before a 0-0 draw to Barrow in the FA Cup last weekend proved the final straw for CEO Mark Ashton and the rest of the board.

Cook enjoyed a summer transfer window which saw 19 new faces arrive at Ipswich and after a slow start to the season, it finally looked like things had clicked and Ipswich began to climb the table.

After Cook’s sacking, Chaplin released a tweet expressing his thoughts on the shock move:

Gutted for the manager and staff. Great people and extremely hard working. We all need to look at ourselves and be better than we have been. No excuses at all. Starting with Tuesday’s game. — Conor Chaplin (@ConorChaplin10) December 4, 2021

Ipswich fans began to doubt the decision even further after this as it seemed Cook still had the full respect of the dressing room and now the team must adapt to a new man in charge.

Chaplin has scored four goals in League One this campaign and with Ipswich currently just six points off the play-offs they will be hopeful that the new manager can reach what was expected of them prior to the season starting.

There is no new face at the helm just yet however with names such as Plymouth’s Ryan Lowe, Chris Hughton and John Terry in the mix, they will want a new boss as soon as possible.

Up next for Ipswich is a trip away to Charlton tomorrow night, it is unlikely a new boss will be in place by then, however fans will be hopeful of having a new name before Saturday’s trip to Wigan Athletic.