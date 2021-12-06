Middlesbrough winger Isaiah Jones has given his thoughts after his first goal for his current club, in an interview with BBC Radio Tees Sport.

Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder got his first home win as Boro boss at the weekend with a 1-0 victory over Swansea City.

During Wilder’s tenure so far they have won two, drawn one and lost one, with both wins coming back-to-back after the victory over Huddersfield last time out.

The game against Swansea was decided by a goal from winger Isaiah Jones, his first in a Boro shirt.

He broke into the team at the start of the season after impressing previous manager Neil Warnock in pre-season. He has been utilised in several different positions so far, but looks to have the right wing-back slot nailed down under new boss Wilder.

On Saturday, he latched onto a through-ball from centre-back Sol Bamba, and calmly slotted the ball into the near-post past Ben Hamer in the Swansea goal.

Speaking after the game, Jones revealed his pride in scoring his first goal for Middlesbrough since making his debut.

“It’s a very good feeling. I’m lost for words, to be honest,” he said.

“I had a long time to think about it. I was running with the ball and kept on driving and the keeper wasn’t coming off his line.

“So I was stuck in two minds and I just thought I’d go for it and picked my spot to the side and him and luckily it went in.

“I think if I didn’t score they [his other team-mates in the box] would’ve killed me!

“But I’m just grateful to get my first goal, because I know my family are watching so it’s a proud moment for me and them.”

Thoughts

Jones has been a revelation this season. He came on in the first game of the season against Fulham as a relative unknown, and immediately got an assist for Marc Bola’s equaliser. Since then he has gone from strength to strength.

So far this campaign he has one goal and four assists in 13 starts, an impressive feat for someone who had never played at this level prior to now.

With Djed Spence likely to be recalled in January, this could put Jones’ position under threat, but he will take some budging given his good form.