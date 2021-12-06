Ex-Oldham Athletic, Stevenage and Bolton Wanderers man Filipe Morais has retired.

The winger has called time on his playing career at the age of 36.

He has announced the news on his Instagram account (see post below).

Morais says it has ‘been a pleasure’ and is looking forward to seeing what the future holds.

The Portuguese attacker parted company with National League side Grimsby Town last month.

Early career

Morais started his career at Chelsea but never made played a senior game for the Blues.

Instead, spells at MK Dons and Millwall followed for him before he moved up to Scotland for stints with St Johnstone, Hibernian and Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

Oldham and Stevenage stints

He moved back to England in 2010 and had two years at Oldham, where he scored eight goals in 68 matches whilst they were in League One.

Stevenage then came calling and he managed 12 goals from the wing over his two campaigns with them.



More recent spells

Morais enjoyed a successful spell at Bradford City before moving to Bolton Wanderers in 2017.

He played for the Trotters whilst they were in the Championship under Phil Parkinson.

The veteran has since gone on to play Crawley, Oldham (again) and Grimsby but has now decided to call it a day.

What next?

It will be interesting to see if Morais stays in football and pursues something else as he embarks on a new chapter of his life.