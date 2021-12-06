Swansea City suffered a disappointing loss at Middlesbrough over the weekend, capping back-to-back losses for Russell Martin’s side.

Swansea City find themselves in 14th-place of the Championship table after their weekend loss at the Riverside. It was a hard-fought game but Chris Wilder’s side came out on top, moving up into 9th-place in the process.

For the Swans, the upcoming January transfer window could prove pivotal in them becoming top-six contenders in the second half of the season, with plenty of potential activity happening this week too.

Here we look at what the week ahead could hold for Swansea City…

League One duo on Swansea’s radar

Reports last week credited Swansea City with an interest in MK Dons duo Andrew Fisher and Harry Darling. Martin could be planning a raid of his former club to bolster his Swans side in the New Year with a £4million double deal touted.

Often after these type of transfer links emerge, there’s some sort of reports in the following days either playing up, or playing down said rumours – expect to see some more insight on this potential double deal emerge over the course of this week.

Ben Hamer in line for new deal?

Swansea City fans have warmed to Ben Hamer since his summer arrival. The 34-year-old has been in fine form this season and now the club are reportedly keen on triggering a one-year extension to his deal – he signed a one-year deal with the club last summer.

Also looking likely to be in line for a new deal is Jamie Paterson – West Brom have been linked with the in-form attacker, but Planet Swans believes the club are likely to trigger a one-year option in his contract too.

Nottingham Forest test

Swansea City welcome an old face in Steve Cooper this weekend. The former Swans boss brings his Nottingham Forest side to Swansea and will be gunning for a win to prove his previous Swans doubters wrong.

His side currently sit a point and a place ahead of Swansea City in the Championship table, moving up into 13th after a weekend win over Peterborough United – Forest are unbeaten in seven.

The game kicks off at 3pm on Saturday.