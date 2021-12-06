Luton Town boss Nathan Jones has openly spoke about his second-choice keeper’s impressive display v Blackpool at the weekend, and his future chances in the team.

Luton Town ran out worthy winners over Blackpool at the weekend, ending a four-game winless streak with a dominant 3-0 away win on the North West coast.

Despite the ruthless attacking performance, it was actually goalkeeper James Shea who came out with a lot of plaudits after his promising clean sheet.

The 30-year-old goalkeeper has been at Luton since 2017 and whilst he hasn’t always been their regular starter, Jones has praised his professionalism.

He told LutonToday:

“When he’s called upon he never lets you down.”

Luton fans couldn’t ask much more from Shea, he has only featured for the Hatters in the Championship twice this season and he is yet to concede a goal.

With more and more fans expecting him to get a consistent chance, Jones made his views clear:

“He’s staked an absolute claim to stay in the side.”

Luton’s normal number one is Croatian Simon Sluga who is currently out due to illness. And it wasn’t only the manager who was full of delight for Shea as his teammate Elijah Adebayo added:

“So as long as he’s confident, we’re confident.”

Shea has kept a phenomenal 35 clean sheets in his 88 appearances for Luton since joining and he is now really beginning to give his gaffer a selection headache.

Up next for Luton is high-flying Fulham at home, unbeaten in eleven games, Fulham currently top the table and go into this one strong favourites.

It’s fair to say whoever starts in goal for Luton perhaps won’t keep a clean sheet against a Fulham side who’ve scored 50 goals in 21 Championship outings already this season.

The game kicks off at 3pm next Saturday.