Rotherham United boss Paul Warne would like to draw Newcastle United in the next round of the FA Cup.

Rotherham United are through to the third round after they edged past Stockport County last Friday.

The Millers won 1-0 thanks to Michael Smith’s first-half goal.

The draw is this evening and the Yorkshire side have a chance of playing a Premier League/Championship side.

Warne has made it clear who he would like to face, as per a report by the Rotherham Advertiser: “I would love to play Newcastle at home.

“It would mean a lot to Smudge (Michael Smith) and Dan (Barlaser) They have been ace for me since they’ve been with the club. I don’t really want an away game. People get excited when you draw Manchester City away; not quite as exciting for the management team!

“A home game against anyone would be fine. If we draw a Premier League club, that would be great.”

In the meantime

Rotherham’s focus has switched back to the league now and they currently sit top of the table alongside Wigan Athletic and Wycombe Wanderers.

They have a hectic festive schedule ahead and back-to-back home games coming up against Gillingham and Burton Albion this week.

The Millers are unbeaten in their last 18 games in all competitions and haven’t lost since Fleetwood Town beat them in September.

Newcastle situation

Could Warne’s wish of an FA Cup clash against Newcastle be granted?

Eddie Howe’s side won their first game of the season 1-0 at home to Burnley over the weekend.