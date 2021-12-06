Arsenal will loan out Championship-linked Folarin Balogun, as per The Athletic (see tweet below).

Arsenal would like the striker to go and get some first-team experience under his belt.

Balogun, 20, is believed to be wanted by Middlesbrough, Swansea City and Millwall, as reported by Football.London.

The door has now opened for the youngster to head out the exit door in the upcoming January transfer window.

Needs games

Balogun has risen up through the academy at Arsenal and has played nine times for their senior side so far in his career, scoring twice.

However, he has struggled for game time this season and will be eager to show what he can do out on loan.

Career to date

The attacker was born in New York but moved to England when he was two.

He linked up with Arsenal at the age of eight and has since progressed up through their youth ranks.

The Gunners handed him his first professional contract in February 2018 and he made his debut a couple of years later in a Europa League clash against Dundalk.

Mikel Arteta’s side then tied him down to a longer deal in April of this year.

The race is on

Middlesbrough, Swansea and Millwall all have aspirations of getting into the Play-Offs this season and landing Balogun would be a boost to whoever wins the race for his signature.