Lincoln City are making plans in case West Bromwich Albion recall Josh Griffiths this winter.

The Baggies do hold an option to recall the goalkeeper, as per BBC Radio Lincolnshire journalist Rob Makepeace on Twitter (see tweet below).

There IS a recall in Josh Griffiths loan deal and the Imps are making plans incase WBA activate it. Also recall/send back options in the other loan players at the club. City also trying to get Remy Longdon out to get some football. MA says he’s ‘fighting his game’ at the minute — Rob Makepeace (@rob_makepeace) December 6, 2021

Griffiths, 20, has made 21 appearances for Michael Appleton’s side in all competitions this season.

He was given the green light to head out on loan over the summer and is due to spend the whole campaign with the Imps.

However, West Brom have the option to bring him back to the Hawthorns and have a decision to make.

Career to date

Griffiths has risen up through the academy of the Midlands club but is yet to make a first-team appearance.

He has been a regular for the Baggies at various youth levels over recent years and was loaned out for the first time to Cheltenham Town last season.

The England youth international was a hit with the Robins and played 50 games in all competitions to help them gain promotion from League Two under Michael Duff.

Lincoln move

He then returned to his parent club in the summer and they decided to send him to Lincoln.

The Imps had West Brom stopper Alex Palmer on loan in the last campaign and replaced him with his teammate for this term.

It will be interesting to see if Griffiths remains at the LNER Stadium beyond January.