Stoke City are currently struggling with an injury crisis and first-team players are expected to heavily feature for an Under-23s fixture later today.

Michael O’Neill’s Stoke currently sit in 6th-place of the Championship table after 2-0 win over QPR yesterday. After finishing 14th last time out, the Potters are hoping this is the year they may finally return to the Premier League, however an ever-growing injury list isn’t helping O’Neill and his staff.

West Brom loanee Romaine Sawyers is the latest addition to the injury list as Stoke fans are waiting on an update. Speaking to Stoke on Trent Live O’Neill admitted:

“We’re a little bit concerned about Romaine, who came off.”

After coming off just after half time in Stoke’s victory over QPR, Sawyers remains a big doubt for this weekend’s clash against Chris Wilder’s Middlesbrough.

Also subbed off through injury was Tyrese Campbell, however the Stoke manager is hoping that this one is nothing more than fatigue as he went onto say:

“Tye is, I think, more fatigued than anything else.”

Stoke City’s U23s take on Southampton U23’s later today in a match where Abdallah Sima, Alfie Doughty, Tashan Oakley-Boothe and Demeaco Duhaney are all set to feature following time on the injury list alongside Brighton loanee Leo Ostigard and currently suspended Sam Surridge.

It sounds as if O’Neill is taking a risk in order to get as many of his starters back up to speed to be available for selection at the weekend.

Their next opponents, Middlesbrough have only lost one of their last five and look a side that may end up pushing the likes of Stoke for the play-off positions following Neil Warnock’s dismissal.