Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray has revealed that the club has the option of a one-year contract extension for in-demand striker Ben Brereton Diaz.

Brereton Diaz, 22, has been in fine form this season, and he’s since become the target of a number of Premier League clubs.

In the run up to January, all of Sevilla, Burnley, Leeds United, Newcastle United and Southampton have been linked.

And like with Adam Armstrong last summer, Blackburn Rovers found themselves in another contract dilemma with their star player – Brereton Diaz’s contract runs out at the end of the season, but Lancashire Telegraph has now confirmed that Rovers have a one-year option on Brereton Diaz’s contract.

Mowbray said of the Chilean’s situation:

“If Brereton goes, the first question in my mind is how much of the money are we getting? Or are we not seeing any of it?”

Southampton paid a reported £15million for Armstrong during the summer transfer window. Mowbray though oversaw a total summer spending of little over £500,000 and so his hesitance in selling his star players is obvious, given that previous transfer fees haven’t been reinvested.

“He’s not walking away for nothing in the summer,” Mowbray continued to say of Brereton Diaz.

“All of those things are really pertinent. How much do you pay Ben Brereton to keep him happy and stay at this club and keep the journey going? Or when does he cut off and say he’s not signing so you decide what you want to do?

“We’ve not reached that stage with him because he’s a brilliant kid, no ego, works really hard for the lads.”

Brereton Diaz really has been a revelation for both club and country this season – he continues to perform for Chile and become a cult hero over there, having taken his Championship tally to 17 after scoring the wining goal v Preston North End over the weekend.

Mowbray went on to say on a possible new contract for the striker:

“I’d like to think we can give Ben a new contract because I believe the best way to leave the club would be if someone offers an amount of money that would just be stupid to turn down and we could buy three £5m players on the back of it and then give yourselves a real chance and expectation to get promotion.”

What next for Blackburn and Brereton Diaz?

Well we can expect Blackburn to trigger that one-year extension – it’d be somewhat foolish not to given his recent form and all the Premier League interest mounting in him, but that doesn’t rule out a potential January departure.

And that would no doubt derail Blackburn’s season, especially so if Mowbray isn’t given the money to put back into his side.

It’s another difficult transfer situation for Blackburn Rovers, who are next in action against Bournemouth this weekend.