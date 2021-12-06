A win over Preston North End at the weekend saw Blackburn Rovers maintain their position in 4th of the Championship table, having won their last three in the league now.

Tony Mowbray’s Blackburn Rovers are starting to look more and more like genuine top-six contenders in the Championship this season.

They’ve seemingly emerged out of nowhere to cement their place in the top-six with another impressive win over the weekend.

With January approaching though, it could well prove make or break for their season – here we look at what the week ahead could hold for Blackburn Rovers…

Ben Brereton Diaz interest

There’s no shortage of interest in Blackburn Rovers’ star man Ben Brereton Diaz. All of Sevilla, Leeds United, Newcastle, Southampton and Burnley have all been linked with the striker, who remains out of contract at the end of the season.

But Rovers boss Mowbray has recently confirmed that the club has a one-year option to extend Brereton Diaz’s deal, insisting that the club won’t lose their star man for nothing.

Aynsley Pears loan

Reports at the end of last week revealed that Rovers will consider loaning out goalkeeper Aynsley Pears.

The 23-year-old started his first league fixture of the season v Preston and kept a clean sheet in the absence of Thomas Kaminski.

Pears has just five league appearances to his name in a Rover shirt, but could gain some quality experience out on loan – we could well see some clubs being linked with a move for Pears this week as we near January.

Bournemouth test

Blackburn travel to 2nd-place Bournemouth this weekend. Scott Parker’s side almost returned to the top of the table after taking the lead at Fulham last time out, but for a late equaliser keeping the Whites top.

Either way, it’ll be a huge test for Rovers but they’ll head to the south coast full of confidence – a win could lift them up into 3rd and close the gap to the Cherries to just four points.