Sunderland midfielder Carl Winchester has commented on his start to life on Wearside and how he has turned his form around.

The 28-year-old central midfielder signed for Sunderland from Forest Green Rovers in January 2021 for an undisclosed fee.

He initially found it difficult to make an impact on the Sunderland squad as Max Power, Grant Leadbitter and Josh Scowen all seemed ahead of him in the pecking order, however after all three of those left in the summer he has now been labelled as one of Sunderland’s best performers this season.

Winchester admitted the step-up from League Two Forest Green to Sunderland was on that took him by surprise as he told The Chronicle:

“The clubs I’ve come from, absolutely no disrespect to them, but Sunderland is just a completely different level.”

The Green Army have a stadium that at full capacity holds just over 5,000 fans, so it is to no surprise really that the 47,000-seater gave the Northern Irish midfielder a shock to the system.

He went onto say:

“I don’t think I took it all in.”

After spending time at home during the off-season, Winchester revealed he promised himself to give it a better go this campaign. Due to Sunderland’s lack of depth in the full-back position, Winchester was named in the starting XI against Wigan Athletic on the opening day at right-back.

Initially doubted by fans, Winchester proved them all wrong and has put in some quality performances both in defence and midfield.

The 28-year-old said all the right things as he admitted he’d do anything for the team:

“I’ve always said I’m just happy to be out there helping the team, whatever position.”

Now with four goals to his name, Winchester has earned himself the nickname ‘Winiesta’ and continues to impress wherever he’s put.

Up next for Sunderland is Morecambe on Tuesday night, a game where anything but a win would be underwhelming.