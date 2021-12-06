Sunderland extended their unbeaten over the weekend in League One, drawing with in-form Oxford United 1-1 at the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland find themselves 5th in the third tier and whilst that may look slightly disappointing for a team expected to finish inside the top two, they sit just two points off top and have had a better start this campaign than either of the previous two.

Sitting just below the two points per game average that is the benchmark for automatic promotion, the Black Cats look forward to a packed week including a potential new signing and two more games on home soil.

Here we look at the week ahead for Wearsiders…

Free agent signings?

With a current injury crisis, Sunderland fielded an incredibly young bench at the weekend and have only just enough senior players to make up the starting eleven. In that injury crisis are all of Sunderland’s natural senior fullbacks, Denver Hume, Niall Huggins and Dennis Cirkin.

When asked about the free agent market, manager Lee Johnson told the Shields Gazette:

“Listen, you would consider it.”

With people like former Coventry man Brandon Mason available and Johnson admitting he would consider the MLS and Indian League, this is definitely a move that Sunderland fans should keep an eye on.

A return from injury?

With a long list of long-term injuries there aren’t many Sunderland players who are expected back anytime before the New Year; however, captain Corry Evans may be an exception.

Evans was injured in the build-up to the Cambridge United game last month and has been out since, however with it only being a thigh strain, we could see him back in the squad by next week.

Johnson said last week that the former Blackburn Rovers man faces between two and four weeks out.

A league double-header

Sunderland fans need to wrap up warm as they have two more games to attend this week – a Tuesday night clash against Morecambe followed by a big fourth-vs-fifth game on Saturday against Plymouth Argyle.

Both of these opponents are out of sorts, Morecambe have only one win in five and Ryan Lowe’s Plymouth have lost their past three games. There are huge points to be won for Sunderland and they can’t afford to slip-up again.