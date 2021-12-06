Nottingham Forest are in ‘advanced talks’ to sign Loris Benito, reports Football Insider.

Benito, 29, was linked with a move to Nottingham Forest over the weekend. The Swiss international was reported to be in training with Steve Cooper’s side following his release form Bordeaux earlier in the year, and now Football Insider say that the club are ‘discussing’ a short-term contract offer with the left-back.

Forest are looking to hand Benito a deal until the end of the season. It comes amid some concerns in the full-back department at Nottingham Forest with Djed Spence looking as though he’s about to be recalled by Middlesbrough, and Max Lowe picking up an injury to add to some already existing injuries in defence.

Benito looks set to arrive at the City Ground as a relatively experienced player – he’s played for the likes of Yong Boys and Benfica in the past, winning league titles with both sides.

He’s also got experience playing for Switzerland having been a part of their Euro 2020 squad.

Benito is arguably one of the more decorated players on the free market and Cooper will have had the chance to look over his fitness and abilities in training over the past week, and the Swiss must have impressed as the club are now looking at signing him until the end of the season.

A short-term contract could be the best bet – Benito has never played in England before and given the fact that he’s been without a club for the first half of the season could suggest that he’s not yet match fit.

But with left-back options particularly low on the ground, something needed to be done, and Benito could yet prove a really shrewd signing for the Reds.

Nottingham Forest are back in Championship action against Swansea City this weekend.