Fulham are among a host of Football League clubs keeping tabs on Chippenham Town youngster Rasaq Alamu.

The midfielder is attracting plenty of interest ahead of the upcoming January transfer window, as reported by AllNigerianSoccer.com.

Alamu has also been watched by Cheltenham Town, Forest Green Rovers, Swindon Town and Bristol Rovers.

He has caught the eye playing for Chippenham’s Under-23s and has scored 10 goals in 13 games so far this season.

Battling it out

Fulham sent scouts to watch him in action against Corinthian last month and he scored a hat-trick in that one.

The Cottagers could see him as an ideal addition to their development squad but may have to see off competition from elsewhere if they were to lure him to Craven Cottage.

Robins interest

League One side Cheltenham have been credited with an interest by AllNigerianSoccer’s report.

Michael Duff’s side have made a solid start to life in League One this term following their promotion from League Two and are currently 12th in the table.

League Two move?

Forest Green and Swindon are battling it out at the top end of the fourth tier as they look to go up this season.

Rob Edwards’ side are currently six points clear at the top after an impressive run of form.

Bristol Rovers have also been mentioned as potential suitors for Alamu but they sit 16th in the league under Joey Barton.