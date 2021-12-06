Wigan Athletic are expected to move for a striker this winter.

Here are five who the Latics should target-

Cole Stockton

He has scored 16 goals in all competitions for Morecambe so far this season and has adapted with ease to the step up to League One. The attacker’s contract with the Shrimps expires in 2023 meaning they are under no pressure to sell him just yet.

Dion Charles

The Northern Ireland international fired a combined 29 goals over the past two seasons for Accrington Stanley and sees his deal with John Coleman’s side expire next June.





Tom Eaves

He has been on the books at Championship side Hull City since 2019 but, like Charles, is currently due to become a free agent at the end of this campaign.

The 6ft 4inc striker would give Wigan something different in attack and is a proven goal scorer in League One.

Colby Bishop

The 25-year-old was lured to Accrington from non-league a few years ago and has been a key player for the Lancashire side since then. He has fired seven goals so far this term having managed 12 in both of the past two seasons.

Dom Telford

He has been in fine form for Newport County recently and is the top scorer in League Two right now.

Telford, who has previously played for Stoke City and Plymouth Argyle in the past, won EFL Player of the Month in October.