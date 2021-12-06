Nottingham Forest returned to winning ways in the Championship over the weekend, beating Peterborough United 2-0 at the City Ground.

Nottingham Forest find themselves in 13th-place of the Championship table after their win over Posh at the weekend.

It was their first win in three after drawing on the bounce, and it was a confident win too. Approaching January, there’s plenty of Nottingham Forest rumours springing up, and here we look at the week ahead for the Reds…

Free agent linked

Over the weekend, reports revealed that free agent left-back Loris Benito has been training with the Nottingham Forest first-team ahead of a potential move.

The former Benfica man was released by Bordeaux earlier this year and could provide some keen cover in the full-back departments, with injuries and Djed Spence’s likely recall giving Steve Cooper something of a headache in that department.

Forest front of the queue for Idah

Alan Nixon revealed in The Sun on Sunday (05.12.21) over the weekend that Nottingham Forest are in pole position to sign Norwich City striker Adam Idah on loan.

The Republic of Ireland international has struggled for game time in the Premier League this season, and could give Cooper some much-needed pace in the final third.

Swansea City showdown

Cooper returns to his former club this weekend when Nottingham Forest travel to Swansea City.

It’ll be a tough game against a good side in Swansea City – Russell Martin’s Swans sit a point and a place behind 13th-place Nottingham Forest, with a win able to lift either side into play-off contention.

The game kicks off at 3pm on Saturday.