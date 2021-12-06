West Brom have the week to prepare for the visit of Reading at the weekend, following a win over Coventry City on Saturday.

Valerien Ismael relieved a lot of pressure off his name with a 2-1 win away at Coventry City over the weekend. It was the Baggies’ first win in four and it sees them return to 3rd after QPR’s defeat v Stoke City yesterday.

West Brom now find themselves just six points outside the top two and as we approach January, the transfer rumour mill is starting to turn – here we look at what the week ahead could hold for the Baggies…

Jordan Hugill to be recalled?

It was reported in The Sun on Sunday yesterday (05.12.21, pg. 59) that Norwich City are planning to recall Jordan Hugill from his loan spell at West Brom.

The striker has managed just one goal in his 17 Championship outings so far this season, having come under a lot of criticism from watching West Brom fans.

Ismael to step up striker search?

But with Hugill looking set to depart, the same report from The Sun on Sunday then went on to reveal that West Brom plan on bringing in a new striker in the January transfer window.

No new names have been mentioned of yet, but the Baggies have been somewhat goal-shy at times this season, and a fresh face up front could be exactly what they need to get their season back on track.

Reading test

West Brom welcome Reading to The Hawthorns this weekend. The Royals find themselves in 20th after suffering a six-point deduction, but Veljko Paunovic’s side are capable of causing upsets in the Championship.

Ismael said of the game this weekend:

“We know that we can beat anyone in this league but we have to stay focused on our job.

“We have to build momentum now. The most important thing is Reading at home this Saturday and I’m delighted I have a whole week again to prepare the team.”

The game kicks off 3pm on Saturday.