Doncaster Rovers are in the hunt for a new manager after sacking Richie Wellens.

Here are five outsiders for the vacant position-

Simon Weaver

He is from Doncaster and made his professional debut on loan with Rovers from Sheffield Wednesday in 1997. He has been manager of Harrogate Town since retiring from playing and has guided them from the National League North to the Football League during his time in charge.

John O’Shea

The former Manchester United man is the first-team coach of Championship side Reading. Could Donny hand him his first managerial role in the game?

Derek McInnes

He parted company with Aberdeen in March after eight years in charge of the Scottish Premiership side and has been weighing up his next move in the game since then. The Scotsman has managed in England before with Bristol City.

Chris Coleman

The 51-year-old has been out of the dugout for a couple of years now having last managed Hebei China Fortune.

He has previously had spells at Fulham, Real Sociedad, Coventry City, Wales and Sunderland.

Paul Cook

He is available again after being sacked by fellow League One side Ipswich Town over the weekend after their draw with Barrow.

The Liverpudlian has a good track record in League One and won the league in 2018 with Wigan Athletic. He has also won promotions from League Two with Chesterfield and Portsmouth in the past.