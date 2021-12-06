Ipswich Town are in the hunt for a new manager to replace Paul Cook.

Here are five outsiders for the vacant position-

John Terry

The former Chelsea and England star retired from playing in 2018 and has since delved into the coaching world with Aston Villa. However, he left the Midlands club in July and is weighing up his next move in the game.

Derek McInnes

He parted company with Aberdeen in March and has been out of the dugout since then. The Scotsman spent eight years in charge of the Dons and won 53.4% of matches in charge.

McInnes managed Bristol City in the Championship from 2011 to 2013.

Alex Neil

The 40-year-old guided Ipswich’s rivals Norwich City to the Premier League in his first season in charge at Carrow Road in 2016.

He then moved to Preston North End and spent four years with the Lancashire side before he was sacked in March.

Chris Hughton

Nottingham Forest decided to dismiss him earlier this season after a poor start to the campaign. The experienced boss has previously managed the likes of Newcastle United, Norwich, Birmingham City and Brighton and Hove Albion in the past.

Ryan Lowe

He has done an impressive job in charge of Plymouth Argyle and would be ideal for Ipswich. The former Bury manager has won promotion from the fourth tier twice so far in his managerial career and has his sights set on the Championship now.