Charlton Athletic have a busy week ahead as they gear up for back-to-back homes games.

Charlton Athletic have won their last two cup games against Aston Villa in the Papa John’s Trophy and then Gateshead in the FA Cup.

The Addicks can now focus back on the league and take on Ipswich Town tomorrow before locking horns with Cambridge United this weekend.

They are currently 15th in the table and are 11 points off the Play-Offs.

Manager situation resolved?

Johnnie Jackson has been in caretaker charge since Nigel Adkins’ exit at the end of October.

He has done an impressive job but is still waiting on whether he will be handed the job permanently or not.

Charlton owner Thomas Sandgaard has been patient as he weighs up who to appoint.

January plans?

The Addicks have the opportunity to bolster their ranks with some signings in the upcoming January transfer window.

It has been a slow start to the season for the London side and they do have the chance to add some more quality into their ranks for the second-half of the campaign.

Back-to-back games

Ipswich make the trip to the Valley tomorrow after sacking Paul Cook following their 0-0 draw with Barrow over the weekend.

The Tractor Boys are 11th in the table and have won seven out of their opening 20 games.

Cambridge are Charlton’s opponents this Saturday and are currently level on points with Jackson’s side.

The U’s have made a solid start to life in League One after gaining promotion from League Two last term.