Blackpool, Peterborough United and Wigan Athletic are being linked with Dundee United’s Jeando Fuchs.

The Football League trio have all made contact with the midfielder since the summer, as per a report by Foot Mercato.

Fuchs, 24, is man in-demand going into the upcoming January transfer window.

The Cameroon international is also said to be on the radar of Scottish Premiership giants Celtic and Rangers, as well as German Bundesliga outfit Stuttgart.

‘Not in a hurry’….

He has said: “I am at the end of my contract in May. I’m waiting to see something concrete and see if I have a choice to make at that time. I am not in a hurry.

“We are well place, we are having a good season. I don’t want to jump into another quagmire and regret again afterwards. There has been contact with Blackpool, Peterborough and Wigan. Stuttgart have taken information since the summer.

“There has been from Celtic and Rangers as well, but nothing more. A Premier League club as well. England would be good.”

Key player



Fuchs joined Dundee United in October last year and has since been a key player for the Scottish side, making 46 appearances in all competitions to date.

He penned a two-year deal when he moved there and is due to become a free agent at the end of the season as it stands.



Other spells

The tough-tackling midfielder started his senior career in France at Sochaux.

He then had spells at Alaves and Maccabi Haifi before his move to Dundee United.

Blackpool, Peterborough and Wigan have all been said to be keeping an eye on him over recent times and it will be interesting to see what happens this winter.