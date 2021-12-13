Luke Armstrong was a popular figure at Hartlepool United last season – but how’s he faring this time round?

After joining on loan from Salford City midway through the last season, the striker went on to score 15 goals in 32 appearances for the North East side.

This included the opener in the play-off final against Torquay United, in which Pools were promoted back to the English Football League.

However, Armstrong was sold to Harrogate Town for an undisclosed fee at the conclusion of the campaign by his parent club, despite Hartlepool’s interest.

So how’s he getting on at his new club?

The 25-year-old has scored 10 goals in 21 League Two games for the Yorkshire club this season – he’s Town’s top scorer in the league, and the seventh-highest scorer in League Two.

This total includes a double at Leyton Orient in a 2-0 win, plus a goal and an assist in two consecutive games against Mansfield Town and Newport County – he also has three assists to his name.

However, Armstrong suffered a damaging defeat on his return to Victoria Park in October.

Harrogate were 2-0 up at half-time before three goals in seven second-half minutes completed a stunning comeback for the hosts.

Despite this, the striker has had a successful campaign to date, helping his new team to seventh in the table.

He also scored the opener in their FA Cup second round tie against Portsmouth, which they won 2-1.

His form will make Pools fans regret his departure at the end of his loan spell (though it should be noted that the club have said they were not given a chance to match Harrogate’s bid).

Given his achievements with Hartlepool United, he will deservedly go down in the club’s history books and be welcomed back at the Vic with open arms when he returns – as he was in October.