Promising defender Peter Kioso has caught the eye on numerous occasions with several excellent displays for MK Dons this campaign after arriving on a season-long loan from Luton Town.

The athletic right-back who’s equally capable playing in a wing-back role and central defence, has had big boots to fill following current Swansea City loanee Ethan Laird’s successful loan spell at Stadium MK in the previous campaign.

The 22-year-old has already made 13 appearances in all competitions for the Dons whilst seemingly progressing in every fixture.

Kioso has featured largely in a right-wing back role in a side who are continuing to blossom under boss Liam Manning.

With the Dons very much a competent possession based outfit, both wing-backs often receive the ball in advanced positions where they have the license to contribute in the final third.

Kioso has outlined his attacking attributes with an outstanding return of four goals and two assists making him one of the divisions most productive defenders.

Having consistently impressed for Hartlepool United in the National League, Kioso signed for Luton after being identified as a talented young prospect by former Hatters boss Graeme Jones.

The former MK Dons academy graduate was subsequently sent out on loan in order to gain valuable game time within the EFL.

Bolton Wanderers seized the opportunity to capture the defender on loan following boss Ian Evatt’s summer overhaul.

Kioso impressed playing as an orthodox right-back scoring three goals and providing a single assist before being recalled in January in order to test himself at a higher level.

Northampton Town who were in League one at the time, proceeded to be Kioso’s next destination where he again proved to be a shining light in uninspiring Cobblers side featuring on 21 occasions.

Kioso’s remarkable progression and current form will leave Hatters boss Nathan Jones with a difficult decision to make next campaign after first choice right-back James Bree’s inconsistent performances at present.

With Luton seemingly defying the odds by improving simultaneously every Championship campaign, they seem to have unearthed an unpolished diamond in Peter Kioso.