After Ipswich Town’s ruthless summer recruitment regime, versatile attacker Aaron Drinan was deemed surplus to requirements at Portman Road.

With the summer arrivals of goal-scoring revelation Macauley Bonne and the prolific Joe Pigott, first-team opportunities looked to be few and far between with former boss Paul Cook sanctioning Drinan’s exit.

With competition aplenty circling for the former Ireland U21’s signature, Kenny Jackett’s Leyton Orient won the race after agreeing an undisclosed fee with the League One side.

Drinan struggled to provide real cutting-edge while featuring for Ipswich scoring once across 24 appearances in all competitions.

A goal-shy return wasn’t through a lack of effort or endeavour with Drinan praised regularly for his work-rate at the top end of the pitch.

Few would have predicted the stunning impact Drinan has had for the O’s resembling another masterstroke signing from manager Kenny Jackett.

The 23-year-old has quickly become a fans favourite displaying talismanic qualities during the opening period of the campaign.

An impressive contribution is highlighted through 13 goal contributions (nine goals and four assists) in just 16 outings underlines the attackers qualities.

While displaying evident qualities within the final third, Drinan’s versatility offers Jackett tactical flexibility.

Drinan has featured in every position across the forward line this campaign, mostly spearheading the Orient attack along with strike partner Harry Smith following the O’s switch to a back three.

Drinan arguably produced the individual performance of the season with a scintillating display against Hartlepool United.

The mobile marksman acquired the match ball after netting a hat-trick while providing two assists for teammates Thomas James and Smith respectively.

Leyton Orient currently find themselves sitting comfortably in eighth position, four points behind 6th-place Sutton United who obtain the final play-off position.

If the O’s are to gatecrash the divisions top six, Drinan’s influence will be vital in helping Orient turn a league high 10 draws into wins.

With the January transfer window on the horizon, Drinan could well be attracting admirers elsewhere after his stunning start to the campaign.